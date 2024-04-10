The poor go home for Eid, come to the city for alms

Dhaka city wears a vacant look every Eid.

There hasn't been any estimate as yet as to how many people will exit the city this Eid, but there are figures of last year's Eid. Former telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar wrote on his Facebook page, over 10 million (1 crore) SIM users had left the city then. Many people who don't use SIMs also must have left Dhaka.

Our wise ministers say that the country's economy is doing very well. People's incomes have increased and they have no problem in buying costly commodities. The former commerce minister went as far as to say that the lifestyles of 40 million (4 crore) people in Bangladesh are on par with European standards. What he did not say was how many million were living lives on par with the people of South Sudan or Somalia. There is a six-day holiday this time, with Eid and the Bengali New Year. That means there will be a higher number of people leaving Dhaka.