Never seen so many beggars on street: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has commented that not just the footsteps of famine, it is prevalent in the country.

He said, “The sound of begging, the sound of asking for food, the sound of asking for rice can be heard everywhere. We have never seen so many beggars on the streets before.”

Rizvi said these while speaking as the chief guest at an event to distribute Eid gifts on behalf of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

The event was held at Naya Paltan area in the capital Tuesday on the initiative of Zia Projonmo Dal as stated in a press release of BNP.