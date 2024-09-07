C-section: About Tk 29b spent unnecessarily every year

A normal birth costs Tk 7,765 while a C-Section costs Tk 23,944. Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman said Tk 38.46 billion was spent on C-section and three-fourth or Tk 28.84 billion of that money was spent unnecessarily. Besides, 87 per cent of those surgeries are performed at private hospitals and clinics.

Gynaecologists and paediatricians said surgery is a lifesaving method. A maximum of 15 per cent of childbirths might need surgery due to pregnancy and birth complications, but side effects come along. Women sometimes risk profuse bleeding or infection in their bodies and complications in pregnancy in the future. Besides, newborn babies risk breathing complications and low blood sugar.

According to the 2022 Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey, childbirths at hospitals or clinics, mostly private-run facilities, increased to 65 per cent from 39 per cent in the 2017-18 survey.