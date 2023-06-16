PM for ensuring immunisation of all children across globe

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday emphasise collective efforts to ensure immunisation of all children across the globe to protect them from fatal communicable diseases.

“We must work together to make sure that all children around the world get immune from deadly communicable diseases,” she said in a video statement, screened at GAVI’s “Global Vaccine Impact Conference: Raising Generation Immunity” being held in the Spanish capital Madrid during 13-15 June.

Mentioning that immunisation is a great gift for the world’s children, the Bangladesh prime minister said that she supports the conference aiming to raise a “Generation Immunity”.