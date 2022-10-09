22 out of 77 bridges have faults

Some 22 bridges out of 77 have faults in the construction implemented under a project by the local government engineering department (LGED), according to a monitoring report.

Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning ministry recently found this gloomy picture.

Moreover, the quality of construction is also questionable, the report adds.

The project undertaken without conducting any feasibility study has seen extension of completion deadline six times and the cost by Tk 16.6 billion.

The project titled ‘Construction of Large Bridges in Upazila and Union Roads’ is also known as LBC project.

The project worth Tk 6.28 billion (628.15 crore) got ECNEC nod in March, 2010 and was supposed to be completed within December 2013. But now the project implementation deadline has been set in December 2023 upon extension six times.

Revised cost of the project has been increased to Tk 22.88 billion. This project is running in 182 upazilas in 63 districts except in Lakshmipur. This is the biggest bridge construction project of LGED.

A total of 251 bridges are supposed to be built under the project. Total length of the bridges is 28,626 meter, of which 1,112 meters were yet to be finished till last April.

The IMED prepared the report through collecting and analyzing data, field visit, survey and workshops from 19 January to 10 June this year. The IMED report said the project is named large bridge. A bridge above 100 meters is usually called large bridge but there are even 18, 20, 25, 30 meters long bridges in the project. These small bridges are contradictory to the name of the project.