Climate change effects
Rising temperature leads to rising daily expenses
* Due to the heat, expenses are rising across various aspects of daily life — from basic necessities to areas like healthcare and education. * If appropriate measures are not taken for low-income communities, the situation will worsen.
Rainfall during the monsoon season fluctuates due to erratic weather patterns. Similarly, temperature fluctuations are also being observed compared to normal conditions. Experts view such situations as one of the impacts of climate change.
These effects of climate change are no longer limited to nature and wildlife—they are now clearly affecting people’s daily lives. For instance, this summer, temperatures have exceeded 40° Celsius. As a result, the cost of living for ordinary people is rising. This increase in expenses is being seen across various sectors, from daily necessities to health, education, and transportation.
Conversations with around 50 families in and outside Dhaka reveal that electricity usage has increased significantly due to the intense heat. Running fans and air conditioners for longer periods has led to higher electricity bills. When there are power outages, generators or IPS (Instant Power Supply) systems are used, adding to the costs. Many people are avoiding regular public transport and opting for air-conditioned buses or trains for comfort.
Significant amounts of money are also being spent on refrigerators to preserve food and on purchasing fans or air conditioners to stay cool. Moreover, the extreme heat is causing a rise in illnesses among children and the elderly—most notably, a worrying increase in dengue cases, which is driving up healthcare costs.
Experts say the impact of global warming is clearly visible in Bangladesh, and the abnormal heat is expected to intensify in the future—leading to even higher living expenses.
Heat is increasing steadily
Sreemangal, a region in Bangladesh known for its relatively high rainfall, is no longer what it used to be. Last year, the maximum temperature there reached 41 degrees Celsius. According to data up to June this year, temperatures have fluctuated between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius.
Kajol Hazra, a resident of Sreemangal who is involved in the family tea business, spoke with this correspondent in June. He said, “The temperature in Dhaka and Sreemangal feels the same. When you go outside, it feels like your skin is burning.” He also mentioned that the intense sunlight is even scorching the tea leaves. According to him, due to the extreme heat, fewer tourists are now visiting Sreemangal.
Met Department analyses 76 years of heatwave
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has analysed 76 years of heatwave data. The findings show that in 2023, the country experienced a continuous heatwave for 16 days. In contrast, Rajshahi saw the highest number of heatwave days in 2010—20 days in total, although they were not consecutive. However, the situation in 2024 was different, with a continuous heatwave lasting 26 days.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik at the Meteorological Department stated that, based on data analysis since 1948, a prolonged heatwave like the one in 2024 has never occurred before. It broke a 76-year record.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruk noted that last year, 75 per cent of the country was affected by continuous heatwaves—something that has never been seen before. Among all regions, Jashore experienced the highest number of heatwave days in 43 years, followed by Dhaka and Chuadanga.
Meteorologists and experts have identified four main causes behind this intense heatwave: Subcontinental high-pressure heat dome, decrease in orographic (mountain-induced) rainfall, active El Nino conditions and fewer thunderclouds forming in the region.
Scorching hot days increasing in Dhaka
The International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), a UK-based global environmental and development organisation, has analysed extreme heat trends in major cities around the world. The analysis, published on the IIED website last year, included 35 years of temperature data for Dhaka. According to the findings, Dhaka is among the cities experiencing the fastest rise in temperatures.
In the analysis, temperatures of 35°C or above were categorised as "extremely hot." Over the past 30 years, Dhaka experienced a total of 1,242 such days.
The IIED also analysed this trend by decade. The number of extremely hot days has steadily increased over time: From 1994 to 2003: 283 days, from 2004 to 2013: 442 days and from 2014 to 2023: 517 days with temperatures at or above 35°C.
According to IIED's calculations, the number of extremely hot days in Dhaka has increased by 97 per cent over the past 30 years.
In an email response to Prothom Alo, IIED’s lead researcher, Anna Walnycky, said: “Due to climate change, the number of extremely hot days is rising in Bangladesh, which is having a severe impact on the health and productivity of the urban poor. Slum dwellers are particularly affected, as extreme heat is becoming a regular occurrence. Without adequate financial resources, proper housing, and access to water and electricity, it is extremely difficult for these communities to cope. If action is not taken immediately, the situation will worsen.”
Struggling to cope with rising medical expenses
During periods of extreme heat, hospitals often experience a surge in patient numbers. In particular, there is an increase in cases of fever, colds, coughs, and dehydration-related diarrhoea among children. This summer, such conditions have been reported not only in the capital but also in about 10 other districts across the country.
According to data from the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, between 1 and 28 April, a total of 21,709 patients received outpatient services, while an average of 130 children were newly admitted each day. Dr. Shayla Afroze, a physician in the hospital’s emergency department, said, “Since the heatwave began, the number of patients has increased. Children sweat more in the heat and become dehydrated very quickly.”
Extreme heat also poses serious health risks. Professor ABM Abdullah explained that such conditions can lead to heatstroke, which occurs when the body's internal temperature rises abnormally. While the normal human body temperature is 98°F, heatstroke can occur if it rises above 104°F. Without immediate treatment, it can be fatal. The main cause of heatstroke is dehydration, and its treatment is often expensive.
In recent years, dengue outbreaks have also intensified during hot seasons. According to physician Touhid Uddin Ahmed, former chief scientific officer at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), the combination of intermittent rainfall and sweltering heat this year has created ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes, which spread dengue.
Data from the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room shows that in the first 12 days of July alone, 14 people have died from dengue. From 1 January to 12 July, dengue claimed 56 lives nationwide—19 of them in June alone.
Regional data shows Dhaka division leads in dengue deaths
A breakdown of dengue-related deaths by division shows that the highest number occurred in Dhaka division, with 30 deaths. Barishal division, located in the southern region of the country, reported the second-highest number, with 14 deaths.
In addition to deaths, the number of dengue infections is also rising. Including the latest 420 cases, a total of 14,880 people have been hospitalised with dengue so far this year. Of these, 4,584 were admitted in just the first 12 days of July. Epidemiologists warn that the risk of increased transmission remains high for the rest of July and into August.
Aynal Mia, a resident of Moghbazar, shared that last year his daughter was hospitalised for 11 days due to dengue. He had to spend nearly Tk 150,000, which he managed through loans and borrowing.
According to a 2019 study by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), the average cost of treatment for a dengue patient was Tk 33,817. The cost was Tk 22,379 at public hospitals and Tk 47,230 at private hospitals. Experts believe these costs have risen significantly since then.
At a seminar, BIDS researcher Abdur Razzaque Sarker stated that, among South Asian countries, Bangladesh ranks second only to Afghanistan in terms of out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure. In 1997, out-of-pocket spending made up 55.9 per cent of total health costs, which increased to 73 per cent by 2021.
Electricity and transportation bills on the rise
The extreme heat has led to increased use of electrical appliances such as fans and air conditioners, resulting in higher electricity bills. Majedul Haque from Mohammadpur said his electricity bill was Tk 1,500 in January, but it spiked in May when AC use increased due to the heat. He commented, “It’s impossible to stay indoors without the AC now.”
Anamika Haque from Rampura mentioned that during last year’s heatwave, when power outages began, their house owner demanded an extra Tk 5,000 for generator usage, citing rising fuel prices. Although this added to their monthly expenses, the generator is not run consistently during power cuts.
Atiq Rahman from Rangpur spent Tk 30,000 to purchase an IPS (Instant Power Supply) unit to cope with power outages. He now pays an additional Tk 2,000 to 3,000 per month in electricity costs—on top of his regular bill.
Transport costs have also gone up. Shariful Islam from Azimpur said he used to travel from Dhaka to Rajshahi by non-AC train for Tk 300. Now, due to the heat and traveling with children, he opts for AC buses or AC train coaches, where each ticket costs Tk 400 to 500 more. As a result, his family's travel expenses have risen to Tk 4,000 to 4,500—forcing him to reduce visits to his hometown.
Rising food costs alongside additional school expenses
Electricity demand has surged due to the intense heat, often leading to load-shedding. Abdus Salam, a farmer from Rangpur, shared that irrigation for one bigha of land used to cost around Tk 1,500. But in the absence of electricity, he now has to use a generator for irrigation, increasing the cost to between Tk 1,800 and 2,000.
This rise in agricultural expenses also impacts the rice market. Additionally, fruits and vegetables transported from outside Dhaka often rot in the heat. Ramzan Mia, a wholesale mango seller at Karwan Bazar, said, “The heat is so intense that the fruit starts rotting during transport. We have to throw much of it away. The supplier already gets paid, so we bear the losses. To cover them, we try to sell at higher prices, but that's not always possible.”
The demand for portable, rechargeable hand fans has also increased, with many people using them while on the move.
Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Mirpur, mentioned, “When eating out with family, it’s almost impossible to dine comfortably without going to an air-conditioned restaurant—where food costs are also higher.”
Extra costs in schools
Additional expenses are also becoming visible in schools. A parent from Mohammadpur, whose child attends a private school in Dhanmondi, said that the monthly school transport cost has increased by Tk 3,000. The reason cited: extra air conditioning and heavy traffic.
Another parent reported that their child’s school is now charging an extra Tk 5,000 for clean drinking water and constant air conditioning.
A different guardian remarked, “Our expenses have gone up significantly in this heat. Buying a coconut for the kids outside school used to cost Tk 50–60, but now it's Tk 160–200. The kids also ask for ice cream in this heat—we can’t say no.”
Increased demand for electronics and refrigerators
A sales representative from Transcom Electronics in Adabor said air conditioner sales soared last year due to the heat.
Abdullah Imran, a resident of Green Road, added, “Earlier, fans were enough, but now it’s nearly impossible to cope without AC. Buying and servicing an air conditioner costs a substantial amount of money.”
Extreme heat drives homemakers to electric cookers
Amid the intense heat, many homemakers are opting for electric cookers instead of using gas stoves. Afroza Begum, a resident of Dilu Road, said she purchased an induction cooker to avoid the discomfort of cooking with gas—especially since gas pressure is often low. Although the induction cooker was expensive, she felt it was necessary in this weather.
Surging demand for refrigerators among all income groups
From the middle class to lower-income households, demand for refrigerators has significantly increased. Due to the excessive heat, food rots more quickly, creating a greater need to store both raw and cooked items—leading to a rise in refrigerator purchases.
Mizan Mia, a resident of Zahuri Mohalla in Mohammadpur, said he was forced to buy a refrigerator on installment for Tk 30,000 after repeated food spoilage. He had to borrow money to make the purchase, which has been a major expense for his household.
Heatwave impact felt in the tourism sector
While the extreme heat hasn’t completely stopped people from traveling, many are now opting for hotels and resorts with air-conditioned rooms or swimming pools. There has also been an increase in air travel, as people try to save time and avoid discomfort.
Monowar Hossain, a resident of Gulshan, shared that he used to stay in non-AC rooms when visiting Sreemangal, but due to last year's intense heat, he was forced to rent an AC room. “Now I have no choice but to take AC rooms. Travel costs have gone up, so I’ve reduced how often I travel,” he said.
Arafat Hossain, a lawyer from Hatirpool, said he now chooses to fly from Dhaka to Rangpur instead of taking an AC bus, as it's faster and avoids the exhaustion caused by the heat.
Hotel owners in Cox’s Bazar reported that tourists are no longer interested in non-AC rooms during the hot season. AC rooms are booked first, and demand for non-AC accommodations drops significantly. As a result, newer cottages and resorts are now offering fewer non-AC rooms.
What the experts are saying
Climate change expert and BRAC University Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat said, “Due to climate change, temperatures are rising across the globe, and Bangladesh is no exception. It's true that the cost of living has increased because of the heat. But at the same time, our purchasing power has improved, and air conditioning has become more accessible.
Moreover, many of us now prioritise comfort and convenience and are less willing to tolerate discomfort — and naturally, that comes at a cost.”
He added, “However, we cannot solely blame climate change for rising expenses due to heat. Human behaviour and lifestyle choices also play a role. We must acknowledge that as well.”
Dr. Farhana Sultana, Professor of Geography and the Environment at Syracuse University in the United States, has long studied Bangladesh’s environmental and climate issues. She said that the urban middle class — particularly those working in low-wage or informal sectors — face severe challenges due to rising temperatures. “Their costs go up just to maintain a basic level of comfort during extreme heat, and medical expenses also increase,” she noted.
Dr. Sultana added, “For these groups, life becomes unbearable during heatwaves. The lack of green spaces or open areas, combined with limited access to clean and safe drinking water, worsens their heat-related difficulties. They cannot keep their homes cool, nor can they stay properly hydrated.”
She emphasized that the most effective support for these populations would be “better quality housing and improved working conditions that can help mitigate heat stress.” She also highlighted the need to improve access to clean water and sanitation in these areas.
Dr. Sultana further stressed the importance of developed nations stepping up to create dedicated funding mechanisms for countries like Bangladesh, which are severely affected by climate change.