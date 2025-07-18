Rising temperature leads to rising daily expenses

Rainfall during the monsoon season fluctuates due to erratic weather patterns. Similarly, temperature fluctuations are also being observed compared to normal conditions. Experts view such situations as one of the impacts of climate change.

These effects of climate change are no longer limited to nature and wildlife—they are now clearly affecting people’s daily lives. For instance, this summer, temperatures have exceeded 40° Celsius. As a result, the cost of living for ordinary people is rising. This increase in expenses is being seen across various sectors, from daily necessities to health, education, and transportation.

Conversations with around 50 families in and outside Dhaka reveal that electricity usage has increased significantly due to the intense heat. Running fans and air conditioners for longer periods has led to higher electricity bills. When there are power outages, generators or IPS (Instant Power Supply) systems are used, adding to the costs. Many people are avoiding regular public transport and opting for air-conditioned buses or trains for comfort.

Significant amounts of money are also being spent on refrigerators to preserve food and on purchasing fans or air conditioners to stay cool. Moreover, the extreme heat is causing a rise in illnesses among children and the elderly—most notably, a worrying increase in dengue cases, which is driving up healthcare costs.

Experts say the impact of global warming is clearly visible in Bangladesh, and the abnormal heat is expected to intensify in the future—leading to even higher living expenses.