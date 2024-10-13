We shouldn't use July-August victims for our own political interests: Nahid
July Shaheed Smriti Foundation today distributed financial assistances among the persons who were injured during the students-people mass uprising.
Posts, telecommunications and information technology adviser Md Nahid Islam handed over the cheques of the financial assistances from the foundation to the wounded persons at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said a ministry press release.
Nahid Islam, also the adviser of the ministry of information and broadcasting, said financial assistances are being given to the victims of the movement from the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation and it is ongoing.
About the treatment of the injured in abroad, he said that necessary measures will be taken as per the advice of the concerned doctors. He also said that they will bear the expenses for those who have received treatment in different places before coming to the DMCH.
Replying to a query regarding the case filed against the journalists, the adviser, however, said that those who were directly associated with the fascist government, as well as worked as instigators and supported the genocide will be brought under trial.
"Apart from this, a committee has been formed under the ministry of information and broadcasting to look into the matter if any case is filed against someone unfairly," he said.
He added, "If any journalist or his/her family feel that they are suffering due to the case, they can contact with us, we will help them."
On the cases of injured and victims, the adviser said a legal team is working in this regard, adding, "We will hold trial in the Special Tribunal".
Mentioning the martyred and injured during the mass-uprising as the heroes of the country, he said, "Let’s (we) recognize their sacrifice . . . we're requesting that we don't divide the martyrs and the wounded persons into any party or banner. We shouldn't use them for our own political interests."
During his visit at the DMCH, injured Jamal Hussain requested the adviser to arrange monthly allowance for the elderly persons and employment for the youths.
Answering to a query about the cases are being filed against the agitators in different places, youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said that the ministry of home affairs will soon taken necessary measures to this regard. Any police personnel, involved in killing of agitators, wouldn't be spared, he added.
Both the advisers inquired about the current condition of the injured persons who are taking treatment in the hospital and assured them of giving their support.
July Shaheed Smriti Foundation secretary Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha presented to the journalists the details of the financial assistances given to the injured from the Foundation.
Today, a total of Taka 1,22,64,400 has been distributed to 122 persons. Among them, 23 out of 30 people, receiving treatment at DMCH, have been given a cheque of Taka 100,000 each, while remaining seven persons have been given the money through bKash wallet due to incompletion of their names.
Besides, cash assistance has also been sent to the bKash wallet of 33 people receiving treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology, while 59 people at the National Orthopeadic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute.
So far, a total of Take 1,71,42,050 has been given to 176 injured people from the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation.