We shouldn't use July-August victims for our own political interests: Nahid

July Shaheed Smriti Foundation today distributed financial assistances among the persons who were injured during the students-people mass uprising.

Posts, telecommunications and information technology adviser Md Nahid Islam handed over the cheques of the financial assistances from the foundation to the wounded persons at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said a ministry press release.

Nahid Islam, also the adviser of the ministry of information and broadcasting, said financial assistances are being given to the victims of the movement from the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation and it is ongoing.

About the treatment of the injured in abroad, he said that necessary measures will be taken as per the advice of the concerned doctors. He also said that they will bear the expenses for those who have received treatment in different places before coming to the DMCH.

Replying to a query regarding the case filed against the journalists, the adviser, however, said that those who were directly associated with the fascist government, as well as worked as instigators and supported the genocide will be brought under trial.

"Apart from this, a committee has been formed under the ministry of information and broadcasting to look into the matter if any case is filed against someone unfairly," he said.