Jaishankar likely to visit Dhaka 28 April

Minister Abdul Momen will host a dinner in honour of his Indian counterpart Jaishankar.
At Hasina's invitation, Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March 2021 to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.
At the invitation of president Abdul Hamid, Indian president Ram Nath Kovind paid a state visit to Bangladesh on 15-17 December last year to be the guest of honour in the 50th victory day celebrations.
It was the Indian president’s maiden visit to Bangladesh and also his first visit overseas since the Covid-19 outbreak.
The visits symbolised the partnership of half-a-century between India and Bangladesh that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region.
In an effort to give further impetus to Dhaka-Delhi relations, the two neighbouring countries are now planning to have enhanced engagement including preparation for Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India this year, officials said.