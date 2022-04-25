Jaishankar likely to visit Dhaka 28 April

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is likely to visit Dhaka on 28 April, a diplomatic source said on Sunday, reports UNB.

He will be coming with the formal invitation for prime minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for an impending visit to Delhi - likely to be held in the second or third week of June, said the source.

Jaishankar will meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina and hold bilateral meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen during his stay in Dhaka.