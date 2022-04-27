Jaishankar might come up with good news: Momen

Momen said the relationship between Bangladesh and India is very sweet and they are very happy that Jaishankar is coming to Bangladesh. “We always welcome him. He’ll give us surprise.”
Jaishankar will be coming with the formal invitation for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an impending visit to Delhi - likely to be held in the first week of July, a diplomatic source told the news agency on Sunday.
He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart Momen during his brief visit.
At the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March, 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.
At the invitation of President Abdul Hamid, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind paid a state visit to Bangladesh between 15 and 17 December last year to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka as the guest of honour.
It was the Indian President’s maiden visit to Bangladesh and also his first visit overseas since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The visits symbolised the partnership of half-a-century between India and Bangladesh that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region.
In an effort to give further impetus to Dhaka-Delhi relations, the two neighbouring countries are now planning to have enhanced engagement including preparation for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India at a convenient time this year, officials said.
Minister-Level Talks
Before the Prime Minister’s visit, the next round of Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting will be held in New Delhi, most likely next month.
The JCC will be co-chaired by Foreign Minister Momen and his Indian counterpart Jaishankar and a date is likely to be finalised during the visit of the Indian External Affairs Minister.
Momen said there are some meetings that need to be held before the JCC.
Asked about the issues to be discussed in the next JCC, he said Bangladesh will raise all the outstanding issues in the meeting.
Asked about Teesta and border killing issues, he said Bangladesh always raise these issues and will reiterate those.
The sixth JCC meeting was held on 29 September, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, due to the Covid-19 situation the meeting was held virtually.