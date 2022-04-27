Jaishankar might come up with good news: Momen

At the invitation of President Abdul Hamid, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind paid a state visit to Bangladesh between 15 and 17 December last year to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka as the guest of honour.

It was the Indian President’s maiden visit to Bangladesh and also his first visit overseas since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visits symbolised the partnership of half-a-century between India and Bangladesh that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region.

In an effort to give further impetus to Dhaka-Delhi relations, the two neighbouring countries are now planning to have enhanced engagement including preparation for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India at a convenient time this year, officials said.