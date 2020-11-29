Japan says Bangabandhu Railway Bridge to become key part of int'l, regional rail network

Japanese embassy in Dhaka has said the new Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge (4.8 km) will become a key part of the international and regional rail transport network.

The embassy mentioned the Trans Asian railway network, SAARC Corridor and BIMSTEC railway network as part of the rail transport network.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge Project is one of the five projects included in the “Japan- Bangladesh Comprehensive Partnership” joint statement and was specifically requested by prime minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit to Japan in May 2014.