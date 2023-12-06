Sheikh Hasina ranked 46th in Forbes’ most powerful women list

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been ranked 46th in the Forbes list of the 2023 World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

She was ranked 42nd in the previous year’s list of Forbes. Sheikh Hasina, 76, has also been ranked 9th in the special category of Politics and Policy among 18.

The US-based magazine published a brief profile on the Bangladesh prime minister highlighting her electoral successes and allegation of being authoritarian and cracking down on free speech.