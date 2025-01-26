CA press wing terms Indian Express reports well-organised anti-Bangladesh propaganda

The Indian Express has published false reports as part of a well-organised propaganda campaign against Bangladesh and its interim government, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said.

"As part of a well-organised propaganda campaign, The Indian Express newspaper on Friday ran several stories based on the accounts of fugitive Bangladesh Awami League leaders who are all crime suspects and are accused of murders and massacres," it said.

The CA press wing said this in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts -Saturday.

One such report is titled, "In hiding, Bangla Awami top brass connect with Hasina, wait for 'rule of law' to return" as it was full of false and misleading information without following the basic norms of journalism, the press wing claimed.