President inaugurates renovated installations as Bangabhaban to open to visitors

Mentioning the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum as one of the monuments of centuries of colorful history and tradition of the Bengalis, the president said, “I believe, the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum will play an important role in preserving the rich history of Bangabhaban and presenting it to the future generations.”
Abdul Hamid further said the foreign envoys or ambassadors and visitors would be able to get acquainted with the country’s history, heritage and culture during their visit.
The people will also get attracted for visiting many installations of Bangabhaban and subsequently their attitude towards Bangladesh would be very positive as well as high, he added.
Bangabhaban was once called ‘Manuk House’. After that, it was regarded as ‘Governor House’. A unique combination of Victorian architecture with Islamic and Bengali architecture, this building is now the office and residence of the President of the Republic.
There is no end to people’s curiosity about Bangabhaban, the most protected palace in the country.
Various activities are being implemented, including modernisation of Toshakhana and Air Raid Shelter House and construction of a walkway, with the aim of opening the Bangabhaban to local and foreign visitors in a limited scale.
In the afternoon, President Hamid inaugurated the newly constructed Toshakhana Museum. He visited the installations at different rooms there.
Under the overall supervision of Bangabhaban, this dilapidated Toshakhana was renovated into a museum with a modern look.
The Toshakhana houses are decorated with the gifts from different heads of state and government of different countries and historic photographs.
Apart from the opening for domestic and foreign visitors on a limited basis, initiatives have been taken so that anyone can visit the Toshakhana online from any part of the world and learn about Bangabhaban.
Earlier, the Head of State planted a sibling there. He also inaugurated the renovated Air Raid Shelter House and visited various rooms there.
Due to lack of use, this abandoned shelter built in 1965 was taken as a historical monument for the visitors coming to Bangabhaban. The Air Raid Shelter House has been renovated in its original shape.
Besides, the modern landscaped Bangabhaban has beautiful green gardens, Dumba Shed, Deer Park, four nicely arranged ponds and a swimming pool are many places to visit.
President’s wife Rashida Khanam, state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid, state minister for housing and public works Sharif Ahmed, state minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, secretaries concerned and high civil and military officers accompanied the President at the events.