President inaugurates renovated installations as Bangabhaban to open to visitors

The Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president, will open to visitors in a limited scale and to this end, various development activities are being implemented there.

“People usually can’t go inside the Bangabhaban . . . Nobody knows what’s inside, it’s in darkness,” President M Abdul Hamid told media after inaugurating the renovated Air Raid Shelter and Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum at Bangabhaban this afternoon.

He added: “People will also know the history and tradition of the Bangabhaban as well as the countrymen.”