Unity among journalists is essential: Matiur Rahman
Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo has stated, “It is essential for journalists to remain united. Any disagreement, at any time, on any issue can be harmful.”
He made these remarks on Saturday morning at the media convention held at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Khamarbari, Dhaka. The event was organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors Council.
Matiur Rahman described the coming together of newspapers, online platforms, television outlets and journalists unions at a single venue as a significant achievement.
He remarked, “Whether you look at the last 55 years or the last 15 years, this represents a major step forward, a significant idea and a profound initiative.”
He further stated, “Regardless of one’s opinion, thought, vision, or ideals, we must maintain unity on all matters, including newspapers, journalism, and personal safety. We must seek compromise and stand by one another.”
Matiur Rahman emphasised, “Being united, cohesive and supportive of one another, showing solidarity and empathy, is extremely important. We cannot assume that if a future or elected government comes into power, everything will automatically be provided to us. That has never happened in the past and it will not happen now.”
Referring to the persecution of journalist Shafik Rehman, Matiur Rahman said, “During my 55 years in personal life and Shafik Rehman’s even longer career, no government or regime has ever refrained from imposing restrictions on us. In 1975, all newspapers were shut down.
That was a major authoritarian measure by a government, particularly after independence. It was entirely unacceptable.
Subsequent military and democratic administrations have given us largely the same experiences—whether large, medium, or small-scale.”
He added that there is ample scope to discuss past events in greater detail. “Although delayed, these debates and discussions are finally taking place. We are also seeing efforts towards change and today’s assembly is one of the main initiatives in that regard.”
Matiur Rahman concluded by saying that unity, compromise and solidarity represent the most important messages for the future at this critical time.