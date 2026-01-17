Unity among journalists is essential: Matiur Rahman

Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo has stated, “It is essential for journalists to remain united. Any disagreement, at any time, on any issue can be harmful.”

He made these remarks on Saturday morning at the media convention held at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Khamarbari, Dhaka. The event was organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors Council.

Matiur Rahman described the coming together of newspapers, online platforms, television outlets and journalists unions at a single venue as a significant achievement.