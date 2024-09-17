Bangladesh to get $4b to $5b from IsDB in next 3 yrs

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is likely to come up with an overall support of around $4 billion to $5 billion to Bangladesh in various sectors for the next three years under its member country partnership strategy (MCPS) for the 2024-26.

Head of IsDB regional hub Muhammad Nassis Sulaiman, made the disclosure while replying to media queries after a meeting with finance advisor Salehuddin Ahmed at the latter’s office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“As part of the member country partnership strategy (MCPS), the part of the plan is really for the next three years with a support of around $4 to $5 billion,” he said.