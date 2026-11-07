Time to reclaim Noakhali, Chittagong Port, Sylhet regions along with PoK: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday said that it was time for India to "reclaim" Noakhali, Chittagong Port and Sylhet region, along with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), that were "forcibly handed over" by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Dubey said that these three areas were part of the Tipra Kingdom.

"The time has come not just to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from Pakistan. It is also time to reclaim the territories that Nehru ji forcibly handed over, whether it is Noakhali, Chittagong Port or Sylhet," Dubey told ANI.

The BJP leader claimed that the then Tripura King Bir Bikram Singh questioned then PM Nehru over "negotiations over his territory".