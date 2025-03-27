Those who did politics of compromise don’t feel new independence: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said those who were oppressed in 15 years of Awami League rule have obviously got new independence on 5 August.

The NCP leader said those whose bank balance was intact and those who did opposition politics through compromise during the previous regime don’t consider it as independence as they were always free. They were free during the previous regime and they are still free. For them, neither the first independence was important nor is the second independence. Only the freedom to loot is important to them.

Nahid made these remarks while speaking at a discussion and dua mahfil at NCP’s central office at Rupayan Tower in the city’s Banglamotor today.

The NCP organised the programme demanding the publication of the list of martyrs in the 2021 'anti-aggression movement', their state recognition and trial over the incident.