Those who did politics of compromise don’t feel new independence: Nahid
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said those who were oppressed in 15 years of Awami League rule have obviously got new independence on 5 August.
The NCP leader said those whose bank balance was intact and those who did opposition politics through compromise during the previous regime don’t consider it as independence as they were always free. They were free during the previous regime and they are still free. For them, neither the first independence was important nor is the second independence. Only the freedom to loot is important to them.
Nahid made these remarks while speaking at a discussion and dua mahfil at NCP’s central office at Rupayan Tower in the city’s Banglamotor today.
The NCP organised the programme demanding the publication of the list of martyrs in the 2021 'anti-aggression movement', their state recognition and trial over the incident.
“Yesterday I saw the debate about the first independence and the second independence. For us, who were victims of these events in the last 16 years, this is definitely freedom. On 5 August, those of us who were persecuted and oppressed for the last 15-16 years were actually became free again,” Nahid said, referring to those who do not recognise 5 August as new freedom.
Nahid Islam commented that the story of Hindu persecution in the country is being concocted for making way for political interference.
Such 'propaganda' should be stopped, Nahid added.
Mentioning that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League leaders and activists are staying in India, Nahid Islam said India is not creating a good example by sheltering those who committed mass murder.
He expected that the Indian government will cooperate if the government seeks extradition of Sheikh Hasina and others if they are found guilty through legal process.
Nahid sought eternal peace for those who sacrificed their lives in 2021 while protesting Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi’s visit.