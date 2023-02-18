Bangladesh

RANGS Group founding chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A Rouf ChowdhuryCourtesy

The founding chairman of RANGS Group, A Rouf Chowdhury has passed away. He was 85. He was one of the founders of Bank Asia and also served as its chairman.

According to the sources in the Bank Asia, he breathed his last at around 12.00pm Saturday at his own place.

Rouf Chowdhury’s namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Gulshan Azad Masjid after the Asr prayer today. His body will be taken to his ancestral home in Munshiganj from there. He will be buried there after the second namaz-e-janaza following the Esha prayer.

He was survived by a son and two daughters – Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Romo Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury. Romo Rouf Chowdhury is serving as the chairman of Bank Asia at the moment.

A Rouf Chowdhury was the founding director of the Mediaworld Limited, the owning company of The Daily Star. He is the founder of around 50 organisations.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment