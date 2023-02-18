RANGS Group founding chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away

Rouf Chowdhury’s namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Gulshan Azad Masjid after the Asr prayer today. His body will be taken to his ancestral home in Munshiganj from there. He will be buried there after the second namaz-e-janaza following the Esha prayer.

He was survived by a son and two daughters – Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Romo Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury. Romo Rouf Chowdhury is serving as the chairman of Bank Asia at the moment.

A Rouf Chowdhury was the founding director of the Mediaworld Limited, the owning company of The Daily Star. He is the founder of around 50 organisations.