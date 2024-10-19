Eight special trains to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route 23-27 Oct

In view of the upcoming tourism season, Bangladesh Railway (BR) is going to operate eight special trains to ferry tourists on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route from 23 to 27 October.

"Bangladesh Railway is going to launch eight special trains on the Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route to provide additional facilities to passengers during the upcoming tourism season," divisional regional manager (Eastern Zone) of BR Mohammad Mohiuddin Arif told BSS today, Saturday.

He said the eight special trains will run for a total of five days from 23 October to 27 October aimed at facilitating tourists, in addition to the two pairs of non-stop intercity trains in operation on the route.