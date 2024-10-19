Eight special trains to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route 23-27 Oct
In view of the upcoming tourism season, Bangladesh Railway (BR) is going to operate eight special trains to ferry tourists on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route from 23 to 27 October.
"Bangladesh Railway is going to launch eight special trains on the Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route to provide additional facilities to passengers during the upcoming tourism season," divisional regional manager (Eastern Zone) of BR Mohammad Mohiuddin Arif told BSS today, Saturday.
He said the eight special trains will run for a total of five days from 23 October to 27 October aimed at facilitating tourists, in addition to the two pairs of non-stop intercity trains in operation on the route.
"If more passengers visit Cox's Bazar during the winter season, then the BR will introduce special trains again," Mohiuddin Arif added.
According to the BR sources, the first trip of the special train-1 having 18 coaches with 518 seats will leave Kamalapur, the main station in Dhaka, at 11pm on 23 October, which will reach Cox's Bazar station at 7:00am next day. The last trip of the special train having a 634 seat-capacity will leave Dhaka on 26 October.
Meanwhile, the first trip of the special train-2 having 18 coaches with 634 seats will leave Cox's Bazar station at 1:40pm on 24 October, which will reach Dhaka 10 pm. The last trip of the special train will leave Cox's Bazar on 27 October.
The night train will offer 518 seats, including seven AC berths, one first-class berth, four AC chair coaches, and various regular seating arrangements. For daytime services, the seat capacity will increase to 634 as sleeper coaches will be converted into regular seating.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Railway introduced special train services during the Durga Puja, as many people visited Cox's Bazar.
The Cox's Bazar Express, an intercity service, commenced operations on 1 December 2023, followed by the launch of the Tourist Express on 1 January 2024.
Both trains will make stop in Chittagong, with designated coaches for Chittagong-bound passengers.