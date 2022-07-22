Dhaka-Padma Bridge-Dhaka for Tk 999

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation has launched a tour package for the people in Dhaka to go on a half-day-long tour to the Padma Bridge. The initiative will begin today (Friday).

For Tk 999 per person, the Parjatan Corporation will take tourists from Dhaka to the Padma Bridge and back to the capital in six hours. The package will run two days a week – Friday and Saturday.

Two air conditioned tourist coasters, with 29 seats each, will start the journey from the Parjatan Bhaban in Agargaon at 4:00pm and will return to Dhaka by 10:00pm.