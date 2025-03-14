Cox’s Bazar-Matarbari road becomes country's most expensive

With technical and financial assistance from Japan, a 1,200 MW coal-fired power plant has been constructed at Matarbari, at a cost of Tk 519.84 billion. The plant requires a wide channel and port to import fuel. And, the road construction project has been undertaken to link the port with the highway.

It is also intended for increasing cargo handling capacity of the port, reducing pressure from the Chattogram port, and meeting international demands in the long run.

Under the shipping ministry, the Matarbari port development project was undertaken in March 2020, with an estimated cost of Tk 177.77 billion. After two phases of revision, the cost increased to Tk 243.81 billion. The latest cost adjustment was approved by the interim government in October last year.

There are two parts in the project – a deep-sea port which is being implemented by the Chittagong Port Authority, and a 27.2-kilometer link road which is being constructed by the RHD.

The initial cost for the RHD part was estimated at Tk 88.21 billion, and it rose to Tk 129.42 billion after two revisions. The project includes a two-lane road, 14 bridges of different sizes, a railway overpass, and 45 culverts. It was initially scheduled to be completed by 2026, but the deadline has now been extended to 2029. A total of 356 acres of land is being acquired for the project.