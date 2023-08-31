World leaders’ letter on Dr Yunus stems from information gap: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the world leaders have issued statements in favour of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus due to lack of information regarding the cases against him.

He made the remark at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday. The briefing was called to disclose details about President Shahabuddin’s upcoming trip to Indonesia.

The foreign minister said, “We do not feel any pressure. We believe there is a lack of information. Someone might have told the big (high profile) leaders that Bangladesh is harassing such a reputed personality. They might have issued the statement from this point of view. It seems a type of information deficit, ignorance prevails here.”