World leaders’ letter on Dr Yunus stems from information gap: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the world leaders have issued statements in favour of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus due to lack of information regarding the cases against him.
He made the remark at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday. The briefing was called to disclose details about President Shahabuddin’s upcoming trip to Indonesia.
The foreign minister said, “We do not feel any pressure. We believe there is a lack of information. Someone might have told the big (high profile) leaders that Bangladesh is harassing such a reputed personality. They might have issued the statement from this point of view. It seems a type of information deficit, ignorance prevails here.”
Explaining his view further, the minister said many have an idea that he (Dr Yunus) is being harassed due to political issues, or some other reasons. But the cases were not filed by the government.
“We hope that those who wrote the letter will learn more about the matter. If they want to know, we will definitely convey the information,” he said.
Minister AK Abdul Momen also said, “We respect Dr Muhammad Yunus as a renowned Nobel laureate as he brought honour to us. If the foreign leaders ask to withdraw the case, it is not possible for us.”
A total of 160 world leaders, including former US state secretary Hillary Clinton and UN secretary general Ban Ki Moon, wrote to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, demanding suspension of trial against Dr Muhammad Yunus.
They expressed concern, saying the Nobel laureate is being persecuted here by the government.