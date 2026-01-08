Trump admin steps: US tightens rules on visas, remittances and travelling

An announcement had already been made that, from the first day of the current year, an additional tax of US $1 per US $100 would be imposed on cash transactions for remittances sent from the United States to any country in the world.

Now, a further decision has been made requiring nationals of 38 countries, including Bangladesh, to provide a “visa bond” or security deposit of up to US $15,000 when applying to enter the country.

In addition, the bond conditions now include a requirement to use only three designated airports for travel to and from the US.

Diplomatic and economic analysts view the Trump administration’s tightening of rules on remittances, visas and travelling at the beginning of the new year as a fresh source of pressure for Bangladesh.

In their assessment, the additional tax on remittances will create an extra burden and may encourage the use of informal channels to send money to Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the requirement to provide a visa bond is likely to discourage Bangladeshis from travelling to the US.