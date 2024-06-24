Education system made multi-dimensional prioritising science, technology: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government has made country's education system multi-dimensional and creative prioritising science and technology to maintain global standard in the ever-changing world.

"We have made arrangement of multifaceted education system as employment can be generated both at home and abroad," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating stipend and tuition fee distribution among insolvent meritorious students from secondary to graduate (pass) and its equivalent level under the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT) at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Monday.