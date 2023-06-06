Won’t speak about specific election results in another country: Vedant Patel

The United States says it is looking forward to “deepening” its relationship with Bangladesh in a number of areas – addressing energy, climate issues and economy.

“That being said, we also will continue to push for the freedom of expression of religion and faiths of all people around the world,” principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a regular briefing at the US Department of State on 5 June.

Responding to a question on the recently held Gazipur City Corporation election, he said, “I’m not going to speak or get into specific election results in another country.”