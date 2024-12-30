Michael Chakma lodges complaint with ICT against Hasina, 8 others

Michael Chakma, a leader of the United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF), on Monday filed an allegation of enforced disappearance with International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and eight others.

The UPDF leader also handed over a towel (gamchha) to have used for blindfolding during his kidnapping to the ICT.

ICT Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman told the journalists that the complainant presented a towel (ganchha) to the prosecution which was used for tying his eyes during the abduction as evidence.