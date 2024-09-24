Bangladesh

Govt launches probe into bribery allegation over DC posting

Special Correspondent
Ministry of Public AdministrationProthom Alo illustration

The Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday formed a probe committee to investigate the allegation of taking Tk 30 million as bribe for posting of a deputy commissioner (DC).

A press release sent by the ministry said a committee has been formed to investigate the allegation that came up in a report published by a national daily. Additional secretary Md Rezaul Maksud Zahedy will be in-charge of the committee to verify the claim.

The ministry has asked the committee to submit the report along with a specific opinion after verifying the authenticity of the cheque to the senior secretary of the MOPA within the next three days.

The ministry formed the committee following a report published in the daily Kalbela newspaper on 24 September 2024, which alleged that a bank check of Tk 30 million was recovered from the office of a joint secretary of the public administration ministry. A businessperson gave him the check on behalf of a deputy commissioner for his posting.

Senior assistant secretary at the ministry, KM Yeasir Arafat will provide support to the committee as member secretary, the notification said.

