Govt launches probe into bribery allegation over DC posting

The Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday formed a probe committee to investigate the allegation of taking Tk 30 million as bribe for posting of a deputy commissioner (DC).

A press release sent by the ministry said a committee has been formed to investigate the allegation that came up in a report published by a national daily. Additional secretary Md Rezaul Maksud Zahedy will be in-charge of the committee to verify the claim.

The ministry has asked the committee to submit the report along with a specific opinion after verifying the authenticity of the cheque to the senior secretary of the MOPA within the next three days.