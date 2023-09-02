Economic census: Tk 38m for SMS, mobile bill, Tk 120m for cloud server

The government has undertaken a Tk 5.79 billion project for conducting a nation-wide economic census. But the unusual allocations in some certain sectors have called the entire project into question.

Against such a backdrop, the authorities have taken an initiative to re-assess the project, while the planning minister is scheduled to sit with the concerned officials on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) will implement the economic census project. The allocations that raised eyebrows include – a staggering Tk 120 million for the purchase of cloud server, Tk 4.6 million for purchasing 40 computers and laptops, Tk 220 million for purchasing software, Tk 60 million for data storage, and Tk 3 million for computer and software maintenance.