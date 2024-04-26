Bangladesh signs five bilateral documents with Thailand

Bangladesh and Thailand have signed five bilateral documents on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

The documents -- an agreement, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent (LOI) – were inked in presence of visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin in Bangkok following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders at Government House (Thai Prime Minister’s Office).

The documents are agreement on visa exemption for holders of official passports; MoU on energy cooperation; MoU on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters; MoU on cooperation in the field of tourism; and LOI to commence negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) by the year 2024.