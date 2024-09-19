Ex-OC of Jatrabari on 7-day remand
A court in Dhaka has placed former officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari police station in Dhaka, Abul Hasan, on a seven-day remand in a school student Md Sakib Hasan murder case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate M Arifur Rahman passed the order as investigating officer of the case Mujahidul Islam produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand for proper investigation.
According to the case statement, on 18 July, during the anti-discrimination movement, some miscreants and police attacked protesting students and mass people with rods, sticks and sharp local weapons near the Kazla area of the city.
Sakib died after being repeatedly beaten and shot, the statement said.
A case was lodged with Jatrabari Thana on 2 September by Sramik Dal convener Abu Bakar. Abul Hasan was detained from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district on 16 September.