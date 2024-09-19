Ex-OC of Jatrabari on 7-day remand 

A court in Dhaka has placed former officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari police station in Dhaka, Abul Hasan, on a seven-day remand in a school student Md Sakib Hasan murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate M Arifur Rahman passed the order as investigating officer of the case Mujahidul Islam produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand for proper investigation.