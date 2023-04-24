Veteran politician Pankaj Bhattacharya passes away

Veteran politician and Oikya National Awami Party (NAP) president Pankaj Bhattacharya is no more. He breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka in the early hours of Monday.

83-year-old Pankaj Bhattacharya was suffering from various complications including breathing problems. He was admitted to the capital's Health and Hope Hospital last Monday. He was put on life support on Saturday morning as his condition deteriorated. He died at 12:28 am on Monday, said Manas Bose, husband of Pankaj Bhattachaya’s sister-in-law.

Pankaj Bhattacharya was born on 6 August, 1939 in Noapara village of Raozan upazila of Chattogram. He studied at different institutions in Dhaka and Chattogram. He was expelled from Chattogram Collegiate School in 1959 due to his involvement with the student movement.