PM Hasina urges ROSATOM to set up another nuclear power plant at Rooppur

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the Russian state-run ROSATOM to set up another nuclear power plant at Rooppur, if there is any scope for that.

The prime minister made the request when ROSATOM director general Alexey Likhachev called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital Tuesday.

Briefing the newspersons after the meeting, prime minister’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam said that Sheikh Hasina asked them to go for constructing new plants on the site of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) after completion of the ongoing project.

She also pointed out that a technical survey needs to be conducted at the initial stage for setting up two new units.