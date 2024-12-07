Law enforcers must disclose identity during raid: Police Reform Commission

Eighty seven percent respondents in a survey has opined introducing ‘emergency call service’ to get ensured about the identity of the members of law enforcement agencies going for any drive, arrest or search without any court warrant.

Law enforcement agencies may conduct any drive anywhere to arrest a criminal, an accused person or any contraband items. If they decline to give their identity, there should be a provision of ‘emergency call service’ to get confirmed about their identity, they said.

The opinion came from a recent public survey on ‘what kind of police do we want’ (kemon police chai) conducted by the Police Reform Commission (PRC).

In accordance with the public demand, the PRC has recommended incorporating the public opinions in police law.