Law enforcers must disclose identity during raid: Police Reform Commission
Eighty seven percent respondents in a survey has opined introducing ‘emergency call service’ to get ensured about the identity of the members of law enforcement agencies going for any drive, arrest or search without any court warrant.
Law enforcement agencies may conduct any drive anywhere to arrest a criminal, an accused person or any contraband items. If they decline to give their identity, there should be a provision of ‘emergency call service’ to get confirmed about their identity, they said.
The opinion came from a recent public survey on ‘what kind of police do we want’ (kemon police chai) conducted by the Police Reform Commission (PRC).
In accordance with the public demand, the PRC has recommended incorporating the public opinions in police law.
In a question, the PRC said nowadays it has been seen that members of the law enforcement agencies are conducting searches in houses at night with and without uniform.
Sometimes even they carry no search warrant and no formal detention order which is one of the causes of enforced disappearance, the PRC said.
Out of total 24,442 respondents to a question on getting remedy from such practices, around 77.4 per cent of them has suggested using GSP tracking systems and video recording devices by the enforcers while conducting the searches.
Seventy-five percent of respondents opined for the presence of magistrate or local government representatives and eminent personalities during house searches at nights.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Baharul Alam welcomed the PRC public survey, saying that execution of the proposals will make the police more accountable and people-friendly.
The country needs a law-abiding police force free from corruption and political influence to maintain law and order equally for every citizen irrespective of their identity, the respondents said.
Some 89.5 per cent people opined to stop using police force in political purposes and 77.9 percent people want police not to indulge in corruption by misusing power, according to the survey.
Apart from these, 74.9 per cent opined to bring police under accountability for violations of human rights that include enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing.
The survey is now available on the website of the PRC (www.prc.mhapsd.gov.bd), said a press release of the home ministry.
Cross section of people came with their diversified suggestions in response to the queries of the commission to have a modern police force, the release said.