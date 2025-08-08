Girls’ disappearance after July Uprising proves women’s dignity is not being protected: Adviser Farida Akhter
“The disappearance of girls following the July uprising is proof that women’s dignity is not being upheld,” Farida Akhter, Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock stated on Friday.
She further remarked that patriarchal society continuously pushes women backwards.
The adviser to the interim government made these comments this afternoon while speaking as the chief guest at the ‘July Konna Award 2025’ ceremony, held at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in Dhaka.
Organised by the July Konna Foundation, the event honoured 100 women who participated in the July mass uprising, as well as members of the families of martyrs.
Addressing the programme, Farida Akhter said, “We (women) have to speak up and work in many ways to ensure that we are treated with equal dignity in every sphere, including within the family. We have been doing this for a long time, and we (the interim government) are extremely careful that in no way do we undermine any religious sentiment or religious principles while doing so.”
Referring to the proposal by the Women’s Reform Commission to recognise sex workers as workers, the adviser noted that there was “some misunderstanding” around the issue.
She explained, “I believe their (sex workers) dignity is simply human dignity, regardless of the profession. Many men too work in professions that may not be socially accepted. But every human being deserves to be treated with dignity.”
Stating that “the Women’s Reform Commission has said nothing that goes against the Holy Qur’an,” Farida Akhter added, “The fact that girls receive half of what their brothers do, or the unequal system of inheritance—this has already changed in many Muslim countries. I’ve read the commission’s report, and it clearly states that those who wish to follow religious laws for distributing inheritance may absolutely continue to do so. No one is proposing to eliminate that. But for those who prefer civil law and want to give equal shares to brothers and sisters, or to their children, that option should be available.”
Speaking about the issue of women’s rights and dignity, Farida Akhter said, “Rights must be claimed—no one comes to your house to hand them over. We will try to do that.”
She also called for greater participation of women at all levels of public and national events.
The event was presided over by July Konna Foundation President Jannatun Naeem Prami.
Among others, Rokea Khatun—the mother of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)—and Sanjida Khan—the mother of Anas, a martyr of the July uprising—also spoke.
Family members of other martyrs and injured participants from the July uprising shared their experiences, all demanding greater representation of women in policymaking roles.