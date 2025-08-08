Girls’ disappearance after July Uprising proves women’s dignity is not being protected: Adviser Farida Akhter

“The disappearance of girls following the July uprising is proof that women’s dignity is not being upheld,” Farida Akhter, Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock stated on Friday.

She further remarked that patriarchal society continuously pushes women backwards.

The adviser to the interim government made these comments this afternoon while speaking as the chief guest at the ‘July Konna Award 2025’ ceremony, held at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in Dhaka.