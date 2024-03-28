Donald Lu hails role of Bangladeshi Americans to build foundations between two countries
The US assistant secretary of state for the bureau of south and central Asian affairs, ambassador Donald Lu, has highly appreciated the contributions of Bangladeshi Americans in building the foundations of bilateral relations between the two nations, stated a press release.
Ambassador Lu was speaking as the guest of honour at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome address at the function held at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the mission.
US assistant secretary of state Donald Lu said there are huge numbers of Bangladeshi Americans in the United States and it’s their strength and tremendous hard work that builds the foundation of the excellent relations between the two countries.
“We are so proud of the work of the Bangladeshi Americans what they do to support the relations between our two great nations,” he said.
In this connection, Donald Lu referred to Bangladeshi-American entrepreneurs who have excelled in different fields with their unique and innovative ideas. The US assistant secretary of state concluded by saying, “Happy Birthday Bangladesh and Joy Bangla”.
In his welcome remarks, Bangladesh ambassador Muhammad Imran extended heartfelt greetings to all Bangladeshi people living at home and abroad on the occasion of the Independence and National Day.
He also paid deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and three million martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of independence.
Ambassador Imran said Bangladesh attaches high importance to its long-standing partnership with the United States. Ever since the establishment of our two countries’ relations, there prevailed excellent understanding and collaboration with the United States playing a positive role in Bangladesh’s development journey.
He mentioned that Bangladesh also shares with the United States a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all. “We sincerely believe that the two countries will be able to strengthen and advance the relationship further and explore new areas of cooperation,” said ambassador Imran.
He said Bangladesh looks forward to the support and cooperation from all its friends to realise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to transform Bangladesh into ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal), a hunger-and poverty-free prosperous Bangladesh.
Later, the US assistant secretary of state and the Bangladesh ambassador jointly cut a cake in the presence of the guests. Earlier, the reception began with the playing of the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United States. It was followed by a screening of a documentary on the Liberation War and development of Bangladesh.
Ambassador Rebecca Gonzales, director of the office of foreign missions at US state department, ambassadors and diplomats of different countries, senior officials of the US state department, and representatives from the US government, USAID, USTR, NDI, IRI and other organisations were present at the function.
The event was also attended by ambassador Muhammad Ziauddin, ambassador at Large of the prime minister of Bangladesh and former Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Ahmed Kaikaus, ex-alternate executive director of World Bank Group and principal secretary to prime minister of Bangladesh, Saddam Selim, a Bangladeshi American elected a state senator from Virginia and Siddiqur Rahman, the president of the US chapter of Bangladesh Awami League and the members of the Bangladeshi diaspora.
To celebrate the Independence and National Day, the Bangladesh embassy arranged daylong programmes that included hoisting of the national flag, placing a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, screening of a documentary and holding a discussion session along with a special prayer.
The day’s programmes began in the morning with ceremonially hoisting of the national flag by ambassador Muhammad Imran on the Chancery premises. Officials and employees of the Mission were present on the occasion.
Later, the Ambassador placed a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the presence of the officials of the embassy.
The messages issued on the occasion by the president, prime minister, and the foreign minister were read out by minister (consular) Mohammad Habibur Rahman, minister (press) AZM Sajjad Hossain and counsellor and head of chancery Shamima Yeasmin Smrite.
Later, a discussion session highlighting the significance of the Independence and National Day was held at the Bangabandhu Auditorium. Counsellor and head of chancery of Bangladesh embassy Shamima Yeasmin Smrite and first secretary (passport and visa wing) Muhammad Abdul Hye Milton moderated the two parts of the programme.