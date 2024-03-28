Donald Lu hails role of Bangladeshi Americans to build foundations between two countries

The US assistant secretary of state for the bureau of south and central Asian affairs, ambassador Donald Lu, has highly appreciated the contributions of Bangladeshi Americans in building the foundations of bilateral relations between the two nations, stated a press release.

Ambassador Lu was speaking as the guest of honour at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome address at the function held at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the mission.

US assistant secretary of state Donald Lu said there are huge numbers of Bangladeshi Americans in the United States and it’s their strength and tremendous hard work that builds the foundation of the excellent relations between the two countries.