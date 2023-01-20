Lu's Dhaka visit: From the people's perspective

Although the discourse over the recent visit of the US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to Bangladesh has not ended yet, certain things should not go unnoticed. Donald Lu arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit on 14 January and held meetings with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and members of the civil society. The US official said he had positive discussions with the government high-ups. The government side echoed the same.

After meeting foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and foreign minister Masud Bin Momen, Donald Lu told newsmen, "If you notice the statement of Human Rights Watch, you will see it has admitted the extraordinary progress of RAB in decreasing extrajudicial killings. We also recognise this progress. It is extraordinary. It proves RAB is doing well in protecting human rights by maintaining law and order and tackling terrorism."

On 10 December 2021, the US imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its officials on charges of gross human rights violations.

Referring to the meeting with Donald Lu, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Donald Lu indicated that the sanctions would be lifted shortly. “We think and hope the sanctions will be removed very soon,” the home minister said.

Immediately after the home minister's statement, on 17 January, the US embassy made it clear that US assistant secretary Donald Lu did not indicate any timeframe for revoking the sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). "During his meetings in Dhaka, assistant secretary Lu did not indicate a timeframe for the removal of RAB sanctions,” said the spokesman for the US mission in Dhaka, Jeff Ridenour, on Tuesday.