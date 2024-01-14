Foreign ministry’s statement: OHCHR chief’s statement ‘prejudiced and premeditated’

The government has reacted to a recent press statement issued by the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and said the claim that the “poll was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates” appears to be “extremely prejudiced and premeditated”.

The Election Day was unprecedentedly peaceful except for some isolated incidents in a few polling stations, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

This was echoed by many international election observers and journalists who covered the election on the ground, it said.