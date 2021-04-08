John Kerry’s visit to strengthen ties with US, hopes Dhaka

US president Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate change, John Kerry, will arrive in Dhaka on Friday, on a few hours’ visit to Bangladesh. He is basically coming to Dhaka from Delhi to hand over president Biden’s invitation to prime minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate.

However, officials in Dhaka expect that a visit from any representative of the new White House administration will contribute to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Speaking to this correspondent on Tuesday, foreign ministry officials said John Kerry will arrive in Dhaka from Delhi by a special aircraft on Friday afternoon. The former US secretary of state John Kerry will first meet foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the state guest house Padma. He may then meet with minister for environment, forests and climate change Md Shahab Uddin at the same venue. He will then call upon the prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office, and hand over president Joe Biden’s invitation to join the Leaders Summit on Climate.

After taking over as the US president, on 27 January Joe Biden declared that he would organise a summit aimed at increasing the cooperation of the member countries of the world’s major economies in order to tackle the threat of climate change. The summit is to be held virtually on 22 and 23 April. Leaders of 40 countries, including Russia, China, Japan, UK, Germany, France and India, have been invited to attend.