'Journalists become enemies in the lack of democracy'

Journalists collect information, and collecting information can never be a crime. The freedom of press in the country has shrunk. If the country lacks democracy, journalists like Rozina Islam become the country’s enemies.
Speakers made these observations at a virtual event at 3:00pm Friday. The event, organised by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), demanded the release of Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent journalist Rozina Islam.
The discussants said, it tarnishes the nation's image if the corrupt harass the journalists.
Terming the Official Secret Act as the military secret related act, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik said, Rozina Islam has been charged under this act as the government didn’t find any other act to trap her. It is not applicable to the journalists.
The lawyer also said ministers have talked about the justice in this incident. As per the ministers’ statements, it seems that judiciary has come under the jurisdiction of the executive.
Shahdeen Malik said journalists like Rozina Islam are assets of the country. But they are the enemies of countries which lack democracy. If Rozina Islam is not granted bail, then we will realise that the judiciary is not keeping any scope to rely on it.
At the event, local government expert Tofail Ahmed said, a journalist doesn’t steal the information but collects it. Collecting information can never a crime.
Shujan secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said, there are some myths in the country that freedom of press will not be snatched away. Now these myths have been broken down. Journalists are being confined and then beaten up.
Referring to the Pentagon Paper incident, he added, nobody was subjected to punishment for leaking this paper, rather they were awarded for their courageous job.
Claiming that corruption was being covered up by not granting Rozina Islam bail, Badiul Alam Majumdar questioned whether the country is returning to a colonial regime.
Economist Ahsan H Mansur said there is no institution in the country, which functions independently. The media is playing a vital role even though it is decaying. Such type of media is also need for the government. If the corrupt can trap a journalist in such a way, then it is damaging for the nation, he added.
Justice Abdul Mateen questioned under what law was Rozina Islam confined in the secretariat for around six hours. All will have to be conscious about protecting freedom of press.
Chairperson of Trustee Board of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Perween Hasan said government officials forget that they are the servants of the people. She demanded punishment of Rozina’s harassers at the secretariat.
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor of the Manabzamin, said, “Rozina is facing such a situation unprecedented in the last 50 years. If the state is not humanitarian, justice will remain elusive.”
Shahnaz Huda, a teacher at Dhaka University, feared that anything could happen if the pressure to release Rozina Islam was not continued.
Human Rights activist Hamida Hossain urged Prothom Alo to publish a special supplement with all investigative reports of Rozina Islam against the corruption.
Writer and social worker Sanjeeb Drong said members of the minority community have been subjected to such injustice for 50 years.
Shujan's treasurer Abu Naser Bakhtiyar said even though the country is independent, there is no freedom of press. He said investigative journalists were being insulted.
Shujan’s president M Hafizuddin Khan said, we will have to unite and speak out to ensure the rule of law otherwise this situation go to an extreme. This incident indicates which way the country is going. He demanded the withdrawal of Rozina Islam's case.
Leaders of Shujan’s different districts also addressed at this event conducted by Shujan's central coordinator Dilip Kumar Sarkar.