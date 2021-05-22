'Journalists become enemies in the lack of democracy'

Journalists collect information, and collecting information can never be a crime. The freedom of press in the country has shrunk. If the country lacks democracy, journalists like Rozina Islam become the country’s enemies.

Speakers made these observations at a virtual event at 3:00pm Friday. The event, organised by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), demanded the release of Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent journalist Rozina Islam.

The discussants said, it tarnishes the nation's image if the corrupt harass the journalists.

Terming the Official Secret Act as the military secret related act, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik said, Rozina Islam has been charged under this act as the government didn’t find any other act to trap her. It is not applicable to the journalists.

The lawyer also said ministers have talked about the justice in this incident. As per the ministers’ statements, it seems that judiciary has come under the jurisdiction of the executive.

Shahdeen Malik said journalists like Rozina Islam are assets of the country. But they are the enemies of countries which lack democracy. If Rozina Islam is not granted bail, then we will realise that the judiciary is not keeping any scope to rely on it.

At the event, local government expert Tofail Ahmed said, a journalist doesn’t steal the information but collects it. Collecting information can never a crime.

Shujan secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said, there are some myths in the country that freedom of press will not be snatched away. Now these myths have been broken down. Journalists are being confined and then beaten up.

Referring to the Pentagon Paper incident, he added, nobody was subjected to punishment for leaking this paper, rather they were awarded for their courageous job.