8 more RMG factories shut, work abstention at different factories in Ashulia
Workers at various garment factories at Ashulia of Savar in Dhaka continued their strike on Thursday, seeking various demands.
They have rejected the government's announced 9 per cent of annual wage increase for garment workers, instead demanding a 15 per cent increase in their annual wages and a minimum wage of Tk 25,000.
Due to labour unrest, eight more factories have been shut down today, adding to the eleven that were closed yesterday.
According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the factories closed today include AJ Super Garments Limited, Mam Garments Limited, Firoza Garments Limited, NASA Super Garments Limited, NASA Basic Limited, Trouser Line Limited, Al Muslim Apparels, and S Suhi Industrial Park.
In total, 13 factories in Ashulia are currently shut down or workers have returned refusing to join work today. Eight factories have declared a holiday for all employees.
Under the Bangladesh Labour Law (2006), Section 13(1), if an illegal strike occurs in any section or department of a factory, the employer has the right to partially or completely close the factory, and workers involved in the strike will not receive their wages during this closure.
Leaders of various labour organisations and workers from multiple factories in Ashulia have said that workers have been demanding a 15 per cent of annual wage increase, a minimum wage of Tk 25,000, and full payment for accrued annual leave.
Seeking these demands over the past few days, the workers reached several factories in Ashulia on time. But they refused to resume work and started strikes inside the factory premises. Although work began in some factories earlier, it was halted shortly after by the workers.
A female worker from a NewAge Group factory, who wished to remain anonymous, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the issues started on Saturday. Workers were only able to work until 3:00pm PM on the day.
For the last few days, factories were operational for a short time, but the workers halted work again. She mentioned receiving a message today saying that the factory would remain closed temporarily until their demands for increased wages and the full payment of earned leave were met.
Khairul Mamun, the legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the government must talk to the workers.
He said that workers cannot be silenced and that the real issue needs to be identified.
Khairul Mamun also said that the workers' demand for wage increases is reasonable, and that complications regarding leave payments need to be resolved.
He mentioned many workers have mentioned that even a 10 per cent increment would have been better, but they are unaware of the government's plans for wage review.
The government must address these issues and work on improving relations with the workers, providing clear explanations and information, he added.
In a text message to Prothom Alo, Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, the police superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Zone-1, said 13 factories have halted work today. Of these, 10 factories have been declared a general holiday for the day. The number of factories closed yesterday was 11.