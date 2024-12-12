8 more RMG factories shut, work abstention at different factories in Ashulia

Workers at various garment factories at Ashulia of Savar in Dhaka continued their strike on Thursday, seeking various demands.

They have rejected the government's announced 9 per cent of annual wage increase for garment workers, instead demanding a 15 per cent increase in their annual wages and a minimum wage of Tk 25,000.

Due to labour unrest, eight more factories have been shut down today, adding to the eleven that were closed yesterday.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the factories closed today include AJ Super Garments Limited, Mam Garments Limited, Firoza Garments Limited, NASA Super Garments Limited, NASA Basic Limited, Trouser Line Limited, Al Muslim Apparels, and S Suhi Industrial Park.