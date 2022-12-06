First encyclopedia over Bangabandhu titled 'Mujibpedia' published

Poet and researcher Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury is the chief editor of Mujibpedia while Farid Kabir, also a poet, researcher and journalist, the editor, Abu Mohammad Delwar Hossain of Dhaka University's history department executive editor, Md Fakrul Islam Chowdhury, joint editor and Shimul Salahuddin, assistant editor.
There will be 750 historic photographs and 591 entries in the 1000-page encyclopedia with 1/8 demy size. The publisher is the history and culture circle Bangladesh Ltd and the distributor Agamee Prakashani.
Apart from the biography of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, people will get authentic information about the country’s independence from this encyclopedia.