Tarique Rahman’s return will fill the political vacuum: Shafiqul Alam
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam believes that Tarique Rahman’s arrival will fill a political vacuum in Bangladesh.
He said there is indeed a certain political vacuum in the country, and Tarique Rahman’s arrival will fill it.
He made the remarks in response to a query from newspersons after visiting the Holy Rosary Church in Tejgaon, Dhaka, today Thursday, to exchange Christmas greetings with members of the Christian community.
After 17 years in exile, Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh today. The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying him arrived in Sylhet from London, United Kingdom, at 9:56 am.
After a brief stopover in Sylhet, the flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:39 am.
Welcoming the BNP acting chairman, the chief adviser’s press secretary said that Tarique Rahman is the leader of Bangladesh’s largest party. His return to the country will have a highly positive impact.
Referring to the upcoming major election, Shafiqul Alam said the country is in a “democratic transition.”
He added that Tarique Rahman’s return to the country will make this transition even smoother.
In response to a question about Tarique Rahman’s security, Shafiqul Alam said that his security is being handled by the BNP. He added that the party is receiving all the support it has requested from the government.
Regarding Khoda Baksh
Journalists asked why Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser for the home ministry, resigned.
In response, the chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said the resignation occurred around midnight yesterday, and he has not yet learned the reason.
Exchanging Christmas Greetings
Shafiqul Alam visited the Holy Rosary Church in Tejgaon to exchange Christmas greetings with the Christian community.
He said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and expressed the hope that everyone from all communities can freely and joyfully observe their own religion, customs, and festivals.
He added that this is the greatest aim of true democracy.