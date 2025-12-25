Tarique Rahman’s return will fill the political vacuum: Shafiqul Alam

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam believes that Tarique Rahman’s arrival will fill a political vacuum in Bangladesh.

He said there is indeed a certain political vacuum in the country, and Tarique Rahman’s arrival will fill it.

He made the remarks in response to a query from newspersons after visiting the Holy Rosary Church in Tejgaon, Dhaka, today Thursday, to exchange Christmas greetings with members of the Christian community.