Nearly 50 leaders resign from BCL, its president smells a rat

Until 10:00 pm Tuesday, at least 35 leaders of BCL at Dhaka University resigned from their posts.

Some of the resigning BCL leaders are – Ali Imam Jewel, organising secretary of leather engineering institute unit; Rupak Kumar Nayak, literature affairs secretary of the unit; Jeba Sayema, assistant secretary of social science unit, Gazi Md Abdul Mannan and Hasibul Hasan, vice presidents of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit; Tamanna Rahman, vice-president of Rokeya Hall unit; Israt Jahan Sumana, assistant secretary of Shamsun Nahar Hall unit, and Abullah Al Mubin, member of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall unit.

Apart from them, four leaders of Cumilla University unit, and four others of Kushtia Medical College unit have stepped down from their respective positions in the organisation.

Besides, two BCL leaders in Lalmonirhat, one each from Gosairhat in Shariatpur, Dewanganj in Jamalpur and Bauphal in Patuakhali announced to resign from their posts.

While talking to Prothom Alo, Nusrat Jahan Surovi, organising secretary of a hall unit BCL at Cumilla University, said, “I am also human, just like you. You too are aware of the developments that are taking place in the country. Considering these, I have resigned from my position in the BCL.”