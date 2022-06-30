JS passes Tk 6,780b budget for FY23

The Jatiya Sangsad Thursday passed the Taka 6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 which eyes to tame inflation amid facing six key challenges alongside the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and other adverse global situation.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the Appropriations Bill, 2022 seeking a budgetary allocation of Taka 883751,81,97,000 crore which was passed by voice vote. Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present throughout the day's proceedings, reports BSS.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parliament passed the Finance Bill 2022 with some changes.

Following the proposal mooted in the House by the Finance Ministry for the parliamentary approval of appropriation of fund for meeting necessary development and non-development expenditures of the government, the ministers concerned placed justifications for the expenditures by their respective ministries through 59 demands for grant.