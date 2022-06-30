JS passes Tk 6,780b budget for FY23

Earlier, Parliament rejected by voice vote a total of only 664 cut-motions that stood in the name of opposition members on 59 demands for grants for different ministries. A total of thirteen lawmakers from Jatiya Party, BNP, Gono Forum and Independent submitted their cut-motions on the budget.
They are Kazi Firoze Rashid, Rustam Ali Farazi, Mujibul Huq, Fakhrul Imam, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Shamim Haider Patwari, Begum Rawshan Ara Mannan, Ponir Uddin Ahmed, Harun Ur Rashid, Mosharrof Hossain, Mokabbir Khan, Rumeen Farhana and Rezaul Karim Bablu.
They were, however, allowed to participate in the discussion on Election Commission Secretariat, Public Security Division, Health Services Division and Secondary and Higher Education Division.
Later, speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury applied guillotine to quicken the process of passing the demands for grants for different ministries. Opposition and independent MPs were present in the House when the Appropriation Bill was passed in Parliament and they did not raise any voice against passing of the bill.
Earlier on 9 June, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed a Taka 6,78,064 crore proposed budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad considering recovery from the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and also keeping ahead six key challenges with containing inflation as the major one.
"Certainly, we shall be able to transform Bangladesh into a hunger and poverty-free society by achieving SDG in 2030, a higher-middle income country by 2031, a knowledge-based, happy and prosperous developed country by 2041 and a secured delta by 2100," said Kamal while placing his 208-page budget speech for FY23 lasting over two hours.
Considering the lagged effects of the Covid-19 and the protracted crisis arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kamal set up a GDP growth target of 7.5 per cent in the next fiscal year while to contain inflation at 5.6 per cent.
The title of the budget for the next fiscal year is "Return to the Path of Development; Leaving the Covid-19 Behind".
Out of the total budget size of Taka 6,78,064 crore, the total revenue earnings for the FY23 has been estimated at Taka 4,33,000 crore. Of this, NBR will collect Taka 3,70,000 crore and another Taka 63,000 crore will be collected from other sources.
The total size of the expenditure budget has been estimated at Taka 6,78,064 crore, which is 15.2 percent of GDP. For the operating and other expenditures an allocation of Taka 4,31,998 crore, while for Annual Development Programme an allocation of Taka 2,46,066 crore has been made.
The overall budget deficit for the budget will be Taka 2,45,064 crore which is 5.5 percent of GDP. In the last budget, the deficit was 6.2 percent of GDP. The deficit will be financed from domestic and external sources.
In the budget, the allocation for the social infrastructure is Taka 1,83,425 crore which is 27.05 percent of the total allocation; out of this, allocation for the human resources sector (education, health and other related sectors) is Taka 1,67,524 crore.
For the physical infrastructure sector an allocation of Taka 2,00,860 crore has been made which is 29.62 percent of the total allocation.
Out of this Taka 86,798 crore will go to overall agriculture and rural development sub-sector, Taka 79,026 crore will go to the communication infrastructure sub-sector, and Taka 26,065 crore allocation has been earmarked for power and energy sub-sector.
An allocation of Taka 1,53,208 crore has been earmarked for general services sector which is 22.59 percent of the total allocation. For public-private partnership (PPP), financial assistance to different industries, subsidies, equity investments in state-owned, commercial and financial institutions, a total of Taka 53,155 crore has been made which is 7.84 percent of the total allocation.
Besides, an allocation of Taka 80,375 crore has been made for the payments of interest; which is 11.85 percent of the total allocation. For net lending and other expenses, Taka 7,041 crore has been allocated which is 1.04 percent of the total allocation.