First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday

The first phase of three-day 'Biswa Ijtema', billed as the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, is set to begin Friday morning on the bank of the Turag river in Tongi of the district, reports UNB.

The authorities concerned have completed the necessary preparations to hold the gathering smoothly.

A good number of foreign devotees from different parts of the world along with local ones have thronged the Ijtema venue to join Ijtema.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the Muslim devotees on this occasion.

The government set up health camps for the devotees to provide them treatment like the previous years.

However, two devotees died of cold-related disease at the venue on Thursday.