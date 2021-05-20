Justice Nazmun Ara becomes first female DG of Judicial Administration Training Institute

The government has appointed justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, former judge of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, as the new director general (DG) of Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI), reports UNB.

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Justice Nazmun Ara, Bangladesh’s first female judge, will replace justice Khondker Musa Khaled whose contractual appointment expires on 20 May.

She was appointed as the first female judge of the High Court Division in 2000 and also became the first woman judge of the Appellate Division in 2011.