Justice Nazmun Ara becomes first female DG of Judicial Administration Training Institute

The government has appointed justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, former judge of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, as the new director general (DG) of Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI), reports UNB.
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.
Justice Nazmun Ara, Bangladesh’s first female judge, will replace justice Khondker Musa Khaled whose contractual appointment expires on 20 May.
She was appointed as the first female judge of the High Court Division in 2000 and also became the first woman judge of the Appellate Division in 2011.
Justice Nazmun Ara, who retired in 2017, has now become the first female DG of JATI, a statutory body set up under the Judicial Administration Training Institute Act 1995.
The government appointed justice Nazmun Ara as the DG of JATI for two years as per section 11 (2) of the Judicial Administration Training Institute Act, the notification signed by law and justice division secretary Md Golam Sarwar said.
She will get salary, allowances and other benefits similar to a judge of the Appellate Division.
Justice Nazmun Ara joined the judicial service as an assistant judge in 1975 and was promoted as district and sessions judge in 1990.