Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed’s first janaza in Netrokona

The body of former president justice Shahbuddin Ahmed has been taken to his village home in Netrokona on Saturday.

The late president’s nephew Sohrab Uddin told Prothom Alo that his first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Pemoi village under Kendua upazila in Netrakona district.

A helicopter took the body to the village at around 3:00pm, said Sohrab adding that the former president’s body would be brought back to Dhaka.

Actor and lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor told Prothom Alo that the former president breathed his last at 10:28am after suffering from old age complications for a long time.

Asaduzzaman Noor is brother of justice Shahabuddin Ahmed’s son-in-law Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali.

Born at Kendua of Netrakona on 1 February 1930, Shahabuddin Ahmed was appointed chief justice of Bangladesh on 14 January 1990.

He later became the head of the government as acting president of the country after the fall of HM Ershad in 1990. Shahabuddin Ahmed formed a caretaker government with neutral non-political persons that oversaw the general elections in the country in February 1991.

Justice Shahabuddin was made the president of the country unopposed on 23 July 1996 having been nominated by the Awami League.

