Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed’s first janaza in Netrokona

The body of former president justice Shahbuddin Ahmed has been taken to his village home in Netrokona on Saturday.

The late president’s nephew Sohrab Uddin told Prothom Alo that his first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Pemoi village under Kendua upazila in Netrakona district.

A helicopter took the body to the village at around 3:00pm, said Sohrab adding that the former president’s body would be brought back to Dhaka.