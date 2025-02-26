Mountaineer Ikramul begins ‘Sea to Summit’ expedition from Cox’s Bazar to Everest Peak

To raise awareness about plastic pollution and promote sustainable environmental solutions, UNDP youth advocate and mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil started his journey on foot from Inani Beach, Cox’s Bazar, to Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 11:00am today, 25 February 2025.

A flag-off ceremony was held to mark the official start of the expedition, attended by UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller and other dignitaries.

It is expected that Shakil will cover approximately 1,300 kilometers across Bangladesh, India, and Nepal over 90 days before summiting Everest, which stands at 29,031 feet. His journey is supported by the Bangladesh Mountaineering and Trekking Club, with leading conglomerate PRAN Group as the title sponsor.

Additional partners include Mr. Noodles as the snacks partner, Makalu E-Traders Nepal as the gear partner, and Sistema Bangladesh as the health partner. Several adventure enthusiasts are also backing the initiative, which, if successfully completed, could set a new Guinness World Record.