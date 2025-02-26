Mountaineer Ikramul begins ‘Sea to Summit’ expedition from Cox’s Bazar to Everest Peak
To raise awareness about plastic pollution and promote sustainable environmental solutions, UNDP youth advocate and mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil started his journey on foot from Inani Beach, Cox’s Bazar, to Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 11:00am today, 25 February 2025.
A flag-off ceremony was held to mark the official start of the expedition, attended by UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller and other dignitaries.
It is expected that Shakil will cover approximately 1,300 kilometers across Bangladesh, India, and Nepal over 90 days before summiting Everest, which stands at 29,031 feet. His journey is supported by the Bangladesh Mountaineering and Trekking Club, with leading conglomerate PRAN Group as the title sponsor.
Additional partners include Mr. Noodles as the snacks partner, Makalu E-Traders Nepal as the gear partner, and Sistema Bangladesh as the health partner. Several adventure enthusiasts are also backing the initiative, which, if successfully completed, could set a new Guinness World Record.
Through this expedition, Shakil aims to highlight the importance of environmental conservation, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable practices. After trekking 1,300 kilometers from Cox’s Bazar to Everest Base Camp, he will begin his ascent to the summit of Everest. His goal is to demonstrate that even the most challenging expeditions can be completed without harming the environment.
"This journey is not just about setting a record. It’s a call to action against plastic pollution," said Shakil. "By traveling from the Bay of Bengal to the world’s highest peak, I want to inspire people to rethink their plastic use and take active steps toward protecting our environment."
UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller underscored the urgency of addressing plastic pollution, stating, "Plastic pollution is one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time. It threatens biodiversity, contaminates our oceans, and affects the livelihoods of millions. Urgent action and widespread awareness are essential to tackling this crisis. I hope Shakil’s expedition will inspire people to reduce single-use plastics and adopt more sustainable lifestyles. I wish him great success in this Guinness World Record attempt."