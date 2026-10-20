Durga Puja: Tantalising aroma of naru-moa fills homes

As Durga Puja approaches, Hindu families in Bera upazila of Pabna become busy preparing naru and moa, traditional festive sweets. In some homes, people grate coconuts, while others prepare thick molasses syrup.

Some roast sesame seeds, while others mix molasses with puffed rice and flattened rice to make moa. The tantalising aroma wafts through their kitchens.

Families serve these sweets to guests and send them to the homes of relatives and close acquaintances. Although the prices of ingredients have risen over the years, enthusiasm for preparing naru and moa has hardly diminished.

This year, too, households across Bera pourashava and other parts of the upazila are busy preparing a variety of naru and moa ahead of Durga Puja.