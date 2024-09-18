Water level in Ganges and Padma rising again

The water levels in the basin of Ganges and Padma rivers have started to increase. The water level in those two basins might increase even more in the next two days. As a result, the low-lying areas and chars in Rajshahi and Khulna division might be flooded.

At the end of the third day, the rainfall might increase from the depression created over the Bay of Bengal. This might again increase the rainfall in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

At the same time, the water levels in the rivers of those two areas might increase as well. However, only the low-lying parts in those areas might be flooded. There are no threats of any major floods ahead.

Such forecast has been made from the flood forecasting and warning centre of the government. The agency stated that it would take about two more weeks for the monsoon trend to be over. The rainfall usually increases at this time. Already there is excessive water in the rivers of the country. So there might be a fresh increase in the water level in them.